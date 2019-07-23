LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A multi-vehicle crash in the east valley on Tuesday night sent multiple people to the hospital and closed the intersection.
Officers responded about 9:40 p.m. on July 23 to Stewart Avenue and Christy Lane, just east of Nellis Boulevard.
A vehicle ran into two vehicles that struck two more, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesperson Lt. Ailee Burnett.
The driver of one of the vehicles hit was listed in critical condition, and the original driver was suspected of driving under the influence.
The extent of all injuries was not yet known.
Stewart at Christy reopened to drivers at approximately 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.
