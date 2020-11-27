LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Small businesses in Las Vegas are finding it more difficult to compete with big box stores on Black Friday thanks to capacity requirements.
One business is Sin City Snowboards, whose owner placed distance markers on the floor outside his shop in case there were more people than his shop could accommodate.
“We’re at 1200 square feet so we know based on that size we can only have a couple of people in the shop at a time,” said Glenn Robert, owner of Sin City Snowboards.
Robert says big box stores may have the extra space to fit more people, but he has a secret weapon that allows him to compete.
“We give better customer service than you’re going to get in any store. You’re going to get one on one individual attention that you’re not going to get in a big box store, and the reason why is they are just too big,” said Robert.
Robert said this Black Friday was busier than years past.
“We had two people waiting at the door when we got to the shop and we’ve been consistently busy all morning,” said Robert.
This year, Robert said he has been busier in general and credits the pandemic to his increased sales.
“People want to get outside. They want to get out more. It’s the one safe thing you can do,” said Robert. “Mountain biking is huge this summer, skateboarding. It’s a safe thing. Six feet of separation is already in the mountains.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.