LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Canyon Springs High School Student was in custody Thursday morning after an altercation in the school's quad.
At 7 a.m., two juveniles were fighting in the quad and a large crowd was gathered, Clark County School District police said.
One student was taken into custody and charged with battery of police officer and participating in a fight after allegedly punching an officer "a couple of times," police said.
A second suspect who inserted himself into the altercation was cited for obstruction of justice, police said, and a third suspect is still outstanding.
A CCSD police officer used pepper spray to subdue the crowd, police said. North Las Vegas police were on campus today as well to provide extra patrol during the last days of school.
A CCSD bus driver injured was injured during the incident, police said, though it was not known how. They were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
