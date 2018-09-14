NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A soft lock down at Canyon Springs High School was lifted after police failed to locate two reported trespassers.
North Las Vegas police public information officer Eric Levitt said officers were assisting Clark County School District police after two non-students were found roaming on campus.
CCSD police tried to detain the pair but one ran away into a nearby neighborhood and police lost sight of the other trespasser.
A perimeter was set up near the school to find the trespassers, but they were not located, CCSD Captain Roberto Morales said.
Claude G. Perkins Elementary School, Elizabeth Wilhelm Elementary School and Marvin M. Sedway Middle School were also placed on lock down as a precaution.
