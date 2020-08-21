LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Canvas, the tool being used by the Clark County School District for distance learning, is down for maintenance on Friday, CCSD announced.
In a post shared on social media, the district said Canvas was "conducting routine service on teacher enrollments in courses."
"Please be advised that Canvas is conducting routine service on teacher enrollments in courses; therefore, courses are temporarily unavailable for teachers to view. The content remains in the system and will become viewable when the service is completed later this morning."
FOX5 reached out to the district to find out how long the maintenance will be and how frequent it anticipates the platform will be down for routine service.
