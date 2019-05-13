LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new workout in Las Vegas called Marijuasana, incorporates cannabis into the practice of Yoga and Pilates.
Marijuasana has been taught all over the U.S., but instructor Stacey Mulvey has brought the new class in hopes of getting more people to try yoga.
"What I really love is that people come to yoga for the first time because they get the opportunity to consume cannabis," Mulvey said.
Many of the participants are newcomers to yoga, but Mulvey says its the curiosity of the THC effect that keeps them coming back.
"It decreases inflammation. It also increases circulation, so it's going to help the blood flow get to every part of the body," Mulvey said.
The class also helps participants recover from injuries that other workouts don't allow them push through.
Kyle Chamberlain has sports-related injuries from his teenage years.
"It really helps me stretch out, really helps me relieve some of that pain," Chamberlain said.
"Incorporating medication and meditation; putting the two together really helps," Marijuasana participant Koi Rosabo said.
The class is held inside homes until marijuana lounges downtown are finalized. To sign up for a class head to Marijuasana's website.
