LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A vigil was held Wednesday night to remember 4-year-old Mason Dominguez who was discovered dead in a garage freezer.
The vigil was held in a neighborhood near Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue. Strangers and loved ones walked down Saddle Brook Park Drive to the home where Dominguez was found by authorities.
On Tuesday, Brandon Toseland was arrested in connection with the discovery of Dominguez's body. Police identified Toseland as the boyfriend of Dominguez's mother. He was arrested after the boy's sister brought a note to her elementary school teacher. In the note, her mom wrote she was being held against her will and did not know the whereabouts of her preschool-aged son.
Those attending the vigil included some of Dominguez's aunts. Family and friends did not want to go on camera. One aunt said this did not have to happen. The family of Dominguez created a GoFundMe, which can be seen by clicking here.
