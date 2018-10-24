LAS VEGAS -- Clark County voters say they are inundated with political ads this election season.
“It’s annoying,” voter Gary Boyd said at the Galleria at Sunset polling place. “I’m tired of it.”
Campaign ads occupy the airwaves and mailboxes are filled to the brim with pamphlets.
“I’ve been here 50 years. This has been the worst year," Boyd said.
Voter Leo Anderson called the advertisements brainwashing.
“I don’t believe the ads,” Leo said. “They focus on making the competitor look bad and not their own policies.”
UNLV assistant professor of political science Dan Lee explained the influx of advertisements could be linked to the 2018 election year.
“Nationally the balance of power is at stake,” Lee said. “One thing that is different this year is how competitive the midterms are. There is a lot of spending because of how competitive the races are.”
