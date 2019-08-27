LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A tech-forward Las Vegas bar showed up on the Twitter feed of presidential candidate Andrew Yang when he criticized its use of a robotic bartender.
"MGM just replaced hundreds of bartenders in all its casino in Las Vegas with robots that you just go in and tell it what drink to make, and it does a little shakey shakey shake and it's a bit of a spectacle," said Yang in a video showing a bar called The Tipsy Robot inside the Planet Hollywood shops. "They did the math and saw that a robot can do the same job and it's going to pay for itself over time."
The Tipsy Robot responded on Twitter saying, "Tipsy Robot is a private owned company. And we are proud to say that with 2 robotic arms, we created 10 jobs. Thank you."
The Tipsy Robot partner and GM Victor Valenejad told FOX5 he actually agrees with a lot of Yang's ideas regarding automation pushing out certain types of jobs. He says he thinks Yang just chose a poor example to make a political point.
"Unfortunately for him, he just took the very wrong example," said Valenejad. "Our business is growing but we are not buying more robots, we are hiring more people."
The Tipsy Robot currently employs 10 servers and bartenders with a robotic maintenance worker set to start working in early September.
Yang has acknowledged throughout his campaign that automation and technology will also create many jobs, but Valenejad says he disagrees with Yang's notion that The Tipsy Robot is driving away jobs by using a robotic bartender.
"We are proud, really proud to say that with two robotic arms we created 10 jobs," said Valenejad.
Valenejad added that he's not looking to replace traditional bars.
He said he views what they're doing as "offering an experience," and says he's optimistic that their success will allow them to open more locations, and thus, hire more employees.
