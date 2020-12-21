LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Young athletes at Camp Rhino Ninja Gym have continued to train for Kids Ninja competitions in the middle of this pandemic.
The past few years have seen an increase in new sports, among these is Ninja challenges, which combines a multitude of disciplines from parkour to rock climbing.
“We were in a spot where we were practicing all the time and getting geared up,” said Camp Rhino Ninja Head Coach Parker Gatewood.
These challenges require large amounts of consistent training.
Like many sports, competitive Kids Ninja was postponed, and the gyms closed.
These postponements were disappointing, and many of the athletes were concerned about how they were going to say in competition shape.
Maia Burrows, a 13-year-old Ninja athlete said, “I didn’t know what I was going to do because I don’t have random Ninja rigs in my back yard.”
Due to the nature of the sport, many were able to continue their training outside of the gym.
“I did it all,” said Stevi Nadeau a 14-year-old who has done Ninja for more than five years. “I did the Zoom call and I would work out in my garage.”
Nadeau was not alone: Burrows started her own at-home CrossFit training to stay in shape until she could return to the gym.
Back in June, the gym reopened allowing for more specific training.
“Now we are to the point that there are competitions somewhat close,” said Gatewood. “So the kids can get integrated back into doing what they love.”
As of now, the competitions are expected to resume in early January.
