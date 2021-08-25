LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- California wildfires have displaced thousands of people including a couple living in Las Vegas.
Smoke from fires burning in Northern and Southern California continues to drift into Clark County.
Blake Donald and his wife Georgie were displaced from the Camp Fire, California's deadliest wildfire, that burned their community of Paradise in 2018.
"The smoke and all here, yeah, it brings back memories,” Blake Donald said.
The couple moved to Paradise from Las Vegas in 2010. Blake Donald needed to undergo brain surgery at UC Davis. His surgery was completed in 2013, but the couple decided to stay in the small community.
"Paradise reminded me of my hometown in Virginia, small quaint, quiet, everybody knows everybody, everybody’s friendly," Blake Donald said.
The morning of Nov. 8, 2018, the Camp Fire broke out. The couple had enough time to pack their two dogs, Sammy and Bella, and the remains of their deceased dogs in the car, and that was it. They thought it would be like other evacuations where they would go and come back.
In bumper-to-bumper traffic, they turned back to their apartment where they called 911. Forty-five minutes later, they were rescued by the U.S. Forest Service. Fire officials were planning on putting them onto a bus but the Donalds didn't want to lose their car.
“I knew if we lost the car, we lost our freedom, we would be stuck in the FEMA system, Salvation Army. And who knows where we may have ended up," Blake Donald said.
Once they made it down Skyway, the major thoroughfare out of Paradise into Chico, they lived out of their call at a Walmart parking lot for six days.
Their daughter and son-in-law got them enough money to replace two tires on their car and make the drive to Las Vegas where they could stay with them.
“We’ve been here since Nov. 14, 2018. It’s been one step at a time, one day at a time," Blake Donald said.
In 2019, Georgie Donald was diagnosed with cancer. She returned home from the hospital on Christmas Eve 2019. The pandemic hit not long after.
“Camp fire, cancer and COVID. That’s what the letter 'C' means to me," Blake Donald said. But he said he feels thankful for everyone that has helped them these past three difficult years.
"We are blessed to have survived. I think Georgie and I are doing pretty good considering," Blake Donald said.
He thinks the many Californians that continue to move into the valley will understand.
"That could’ve been what brought you here was a wildfire. It wasn’t just the lower cost of living it was just because you were tired of the risk. So I think a lot of people here understand what we have gone through," Blake Donald said.
