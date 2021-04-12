LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In an effort to save lives on Southern Nevada's roads, leaders of a new technology aim to bring artificial intelligence to crosswalks in Clark County.
"I don't think a lot of transportation departments are aware of-- that this is out here," said Roger Brook, the head of sales for Boulder AI.
Boulder AI uses artificial intelligence to prevent injury or death in high-risk crosswalks.
"It's just terrible that these things happen and they happen often unfortunately," said Darren Odom, founder and CTO of Boulder AI. "Within about 10 milliseconds, [our camera is] going to communicate to these lights ... and start flashing those lights."
The cameras are mounted on the top of crosswalk signs and they work by detecting somebody's presence, as they intend to cross.
"It would give that person GPS coordinates," said Odom.
Then the lights would begin flashing, urging drivers to slow down.
"Whether or not a person pushes a button, it's going to communicate to these flashing lights, begin flashing," said Odom.
Their technology is currently being used in Denver, and Odom said it's "going well." Now, they intend to bring it to Las Vegas, at school zones, play zones, or at high-risk intersections where vulnerable people might cross.
Dennis LeBlanc, manufacture rep for Boulder AI, said he is in "preliminary discussions" with Clark County about implementing it.
For a large intersection with four cameras, they would cost up to $20,000. But they can also collect data like speed and activity, data that can be used to predict future behaviors.
"If there's any near misses," said LeBlanc.
And now that students are back at schools, LeBlanc said there's no better time.
"Since the pandemic we just haven't moved any further along, but the next step would be through Clark County to try and get some spots with Safe Routes to School," said LeBlanc. "It can help keep kids safe."
Spokespeople with both RTC of Southern Nevada and Safe Routes to School both told FOX5 that they are not yet aware of any discussions being had about this particular company's technology.
