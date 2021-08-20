LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Calling all dogs (and pet parents!)
On Saturday, Aug. 21, furry friends are invited to attend the Las Vegas Lights FC home game at Cashman Field.
"This Saturday night will be a dog’s paradise with several one-of-a-kind promotions throughout the match for dogs, dog owners and all fans of our man’s best friend!" the team said in a release.
Prior to the game, the venue will host a "PAW-rade" on the field for all dogs. At half-time, select pets will be chosen to participate in a "Doggie Olympics" competition with multiple competitive events. Nominations can be made at LightsFC.com/DogsNight.
