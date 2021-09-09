LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lee Canyon is hosting a photography contest for all ages and ability levels. The canyon's sustainability program, Play Forever, is hoping to inspire others to get outside with shots taken in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area.
Between Sept. 9 and Oct. 15, Southern Nevadan residents are invited to submit photos that "embody the pillars of Play Forever," according to a news release.
The contest will feature two categories: Environment and Community, with four finalists in each category. The entry fee is $5.
PRIZE: 1ST PLACE - $500 cash, photo displayed at Hillside Lodge
"Nature has always inspired art. With this contest, we want to celebrate our community’s reverence for the outdoors and the Spring Mountains,” Lee Canyon’s Director of Marketing Jim Seely said in a statement. "Often, the why behind conservation is wanting future generations to experience our landscape the way we have. We look forward to seeing our community’s interpretation of Play Forever."
Finalists will be announced Nov. 1 with their work displayed at Lee Canyon’s Pray For Snow event at Skye Canyon on Saturday, Nov. 20. Photos will be auctioned off to benefit the Play Forever Fund.
HOW TO ENTER: www.leecanyonlv.com/community/play-forever/playforever-photo-contest
- Login to your shop.leecanyonlv.com account and purchase a $5 submission entry fee. All entry fees are donated directly to Lee Canyon's Play Forever Fund.
- The $5 submission entry fee is good for one submission of 1-3 photos. One submission per person only.
- After submitting your entry fee, check your email for your unique LC Order ID number (e.g. 'LC12345'). This Order ID number is needed below to submit your photo entry.
- Enter Information in the form below.
- Select which topic you’re entering under (either 'Environment' or 'Community').
- Submit your entries via a public download link below such as dropbox or other file sharing channel. Please link straight to image and not folder.
- All photo files must be a minimum of 300 dpi.
