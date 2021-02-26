LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Organizers of Nevada Reading Week putting a call out to barbers across the valley to spotlight literacy in the chair.
Nevada Reading Week is March 1-6. This year marks the fifth annual “Read with my Barber” event.
Barbers can promote reading by having books, offering free hair cuts to kids who read at shops and serve as a virtual reader for a nearby elementary school.
The Read with my Barber kick-off happens on March 1, at Masterpiece Barber College, located at 3510 East Bonanza Road, Suite 150, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Barbers interested in participating should call 702-229-5423.
Read with my Barber is sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, Las Vegas My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, Masterpiece Barber College, Senator Dina Neal and other community supporters.
Use #BooksandBarbers and #NevadaReadingWeek to share on social media.
