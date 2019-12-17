LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A visitor from California had quite a profitable trip to Las Vegas after hitting a slot jackpot in downtown.
The man, identified only has Davy from California, hit a jackpot worth $315,429.61 while playing the Elvis game by Scientific Gaming, according to a Monday tweet from the the Four Queens.
$315,429.61!!!!! Repeat $315,429.61!!!!! #Congratulations to our #lucky gentleman Davy from California winning $315,429.61 playing the Elvis game by Scientific Gaming!!! pic.twitter.com/7sFPs3L1CY— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) December 16, 2019
The Four Queens tweeted later that day that a woman from Pennsylvania also hit big at the property.
The lucky visitor hit a penny progressive for $17,628.54, according to the tweet.
Those #walkingdead machines are always hot!!! This #luckylady from Pennsylvania hit a penny progressive for a whooping $17,628.54. Congratulations to our lucky #winner!!!#4queens #fourqueens #dtlv #fremontstreet pic.twitter.com/1HN2uXPWZu— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) December 16, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.