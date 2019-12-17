4Queens jackpot

(@4QueensLV/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A visitor from California had quite a profitable trip to Las Vegas after hitting a slot jackpot in downtown.

The man, identified only has Davy from California, hit a jackpot worth $315,429.61 while playing the Elvis game by Scientific Gaming, according to a Monday tweet from the the Four Queens.

The Four Queens tweeted later that day that a woman from Pennsylvania also hit big at the property.

The lucky visitor hit a penny progressive for $17,628.54, according to the tweet.

