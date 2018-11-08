LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There weren't a lot of people at the healing garden in Las Vegas Thursday, but Mikey Scheidle was.
"Lisa. I miss her," he said kneeling by one of the trees. Scheidle is a Route 91 survivor, and today on a day when even more country music fans lost their lives, he wanted to make sure the 58 people who died at Route 91 weren't a passing thought.
"These are our fallen 58," he said. "We have these 58 angels watching over us everyday."
Since the 1 October shooting, Scheidle said he replays what happened in his mind over and over. He says he remembered calling 911.
"Dispatch was in belief there was a shooting on the Strip," he said. "I rattled off my name and said, 'I'm at Route 91 and we have automatic gunfire.'"
He also remembers helping people.
"It's not easy and I struggle every day," he said.
After another attack on country music fans, Scheidle said all these memoirs are rushing back.
"I was just thinking, 'Not another one,'" he said. "As someone who was there in Vegas that night, I cannot comprehend going through it a second time."
On Wednesday night, there was a shooting at a country bar in Thousand Oaks, California. Scheidle said he knows exactly how the survivors are feeling, and will continue feeling.
"It's just so senseless," he added. "All of us who were there, all of us ask ourselves daily, 'Why couldn't it have been me? Why me?'"
He wants everyone in California to know they can join support groups for country fans, and that Vegas is behind them.
While Scheidle wandered through the Healing Garden, he mentioned he was happy he had somewhere to go to remember those lives lost, but said he just wishes he didn't have to.
"It's nice to be able to come here to remember the 58, but why do people have to lose their lives in the first place?"
