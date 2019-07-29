LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- The man accused of killing people at a California food festival has ties to Nevada. He “used” an apartment in Mineral County, Nevada and purchased two firearms legally in the Silver State.
According to the Gilroy Police Chief, the shooter legally purchased a shotgun in Reno and a semiautomatic rifle in Fallon. Semiautomatic means the weapon fires one bullet for every trigger pull.
The police chief said the gunman picked up that rifle at a gun shop in Fallon, Nevada after purchasing it online. Big Mikes Guns and Ammo promotes itself as a licensed dealer with an online retail component.
Under current law, even online gun purchases must go through a Federal Firearms Licensed dealer, known as an FFL. This means the shooter would’ve had to pass a background check before the shop handed the rifle over.
An FFL dealer also cannot be held responsible if someone buys a gun at their shop then commits a crime with it.
One piece of information that’s still unclear is what kind of semiautomatic rifle was used in the shooting.
There’s been reports that he used a type of rifle known as an “SKS.” There’s also been reports that it was an “AK” style rifle.
This matters because the two firearms (in their most common configurations) are classified differently and could provide insight into why the gunman purchased the weapons in Nevada, instead of California where the shooting occurred.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, "in general, assault weapons are semiautomatic firearms with a large magazine of ammunition that were designed and configured for rapid fire and combat use."
By their own definition, most “AK’s” are considered assault weapons while most “SKS’s” are not.
This was reflected in the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban where the SKS was omitted from the list of banned firearms. Most AK variants on the other hand were banned.
The SKS is also considered a California compliant firearm which means the shooter could’ve legally purchased it in the state of California under current laws without leaving the state.
While the shooter used an AK-style rifle with a detachable high-capacity magazine, he could not have legally purchased it in California, but could have in Nevada.
It’s also a felony to possess such a weapon inside California borders.
