LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference tomorrow on inter-state efforts to address traffic congestion at the state line.
The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m.
A livestream of the event will be available on fox5vegas.com, the FOX5 app and on FOX5's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FOX5Vegas/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.