wheel of fortune

A California man won more than a million dollars on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine Sept. 26, 2018.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A California man became a millionaire after winning a large sum of money from a slot machine at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. 

According to a spokesperson, the man won $1,412,122.05 on Wheel of Fortune's 'Double Diamond' slot machine on Wednesday. 

The lucky winner was in town to celebrate his 30th birthday when he inserted $100 into the machine. 

He hit the win on his seventh spin, the spokesperson said. 

The last person to win a million dollar jackpot at the Cosmopolitan was on May 26.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.