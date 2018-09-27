LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A California man became a millionaire after winning a large sum of money from a slot machine at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
According to a spokesperson, the man won $1,412,122.05 on Wheel of Fortune's 'Double Diamond' slot machine on Wednesday.
The lucky winner was in town to celebrate his 30th birthday when he inserted $100 into the machine.
He hit the win on his seventh spin, the spokesperson said.
The last person to win a million dollar jackpot at the Cosmopolitan was on May 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.