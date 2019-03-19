LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A California man who was wanted for attempted murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Las Vegas on Monday, according to a statement from the Marshal's office.
Shabaka Anderson, 44, is a documented member of the Piru gang and was wanted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for attempted murder, U.S. Marshals said. A warrant was issued for his arrest out of Lancaster, Calif. after a Jan. 1 incident where Anderson shot his ex-girlfriend during an argument.
Anderson fled to Las Vegas after dropping off his ex-girlfriend at a local hospital.
After developing information that Anderson was in Nevada, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, along with the help of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, were able to locate Anderson in the area of East Charleston Boulevard and Commerce Street, Marshals said.
Anderson was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, pending his extradition to California, according to U.S. Marshals. His bond is currently set at $1,175,000.
