LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man from California who possessed and used more than 500 fraudulent credit and debit cards throughout the Las Vegas area was sentenced to 60 months in prison, federal prosecutors said.
Khachatur Zakaryan, 37, pleaded guilty without the benefit of a plea agreement to one count of possession of 15 or more counterfeit or unauthorized access devices; four counts of producing, using or trafficking in a counterfeit access device and four counts of aggravated identity theft, according to prosecutors.
U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon also ordered Zakaryan to serve a three year term of supervised release.
During Feb. 2017, Zakaryan and unnamed co-conspirators possessed counterfeit debit cards encoded with stolen account numbers and account information, federal prosecutors said. Zakaryan drove to multiple ATMs in the Las Vegas area and fraudulently took out cash using stolen bank account information.
"During a search of Zakaryan's van and hotel rooms, officers found a total of 521 fraudulent cards," federal prosecutors said. "At the time of his arrest, officers found an additional nine fraudulent cards in Zakaryan's possession."
Zakaryan is currently facing pending charges for ATM skimming and fraud crimes in North Carolina from the same period of time, according to federal prosecutors.
The case was investigated by the FBI's Las Vegas Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Henderson Police Department.
