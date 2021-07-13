LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a California man after his girlfriend died from apparent head injuries on Monday.
Police responded to a call around 8:16 a.m. for an injured woman in the 4900 block of Dean Martin Drive, near Interstate 15. Arriving officers found a woman suffering from apparent blunt force trauma to the head and 31-year-old Justin Medof giving first aid, police said.
Homicide detectives found that Medof and the victim were dating and had gotten in an argument the previous night and returned to their motel. Evidence at the scene suggested a struggle occurred in the room where the victim sustained a head injury, police said.
The victim appeared to be deceased for "a few hours prior" to the 911 call, police said.
Medof was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge. He made an initial appearance in Justice Court on Tuesday and is being held on no bail. His next appearance is scheduled for Thursday, July 15.
The identity of the victim, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.