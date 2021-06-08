LAS VEGS (FOX5) -- A California man pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraudulently obtaining more than $170,000 in unemployment benefits.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office and court documents, Keheir Jordan Parker, 25, from Victorville and co-conspirator Robert Devon Barber, 25, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, were stopped in Las Vegas for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, law enforcement officers recovered 12 California unemployment insurance benefits debit cards issued in other peoples’ names, and ATM receipts showing that the debit cards had been used to make cash withdrawals totaling $7,400 in Nevada and California.
At least $249,460 in unemployment benefits was approved for claims associated with the 12 recovered EDD cards. Approximately $170,715.78 was obtained from accounts associated with those 12 cards, including $148,400 in ATM cash withdrawals and $22,315 in purchases, the office said.
Parker pleaded guilty June 8 to one count of conspiracy to effectuate illegal transaction with an access device. He faces a maximum penalty of 7.5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
His sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 13, 2021.
