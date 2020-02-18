LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A California real estate developer announced plans on Tuesday for a luxury hotel on the south Las Vegas Strip.
Located at 5051 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour Real Estate acquired 5.25 acres of vacant land, which it will work to transform into a full-service luxury hotel.
Dubbed Dream Hotel Las Vegas, plans for the hotel call for the property to feature 450 guest rooms, 56,000 square feet of food and beverage space including a rooftop nightclub, pool and deck, 12,000 square feet of ballroom/meeting space and a full-service spa, among other amenities.
"We anticipate breaking ground late this year, probably more likely early next year," Shopoff Realty Investments’ President and CEO William Shopoff said in a phone interview.
The hotel will be managed by New York-based Dream Hotel Group.
“When open, Dream Las Vegas will be unlike anything else currently available on the Las Vegas Strip, offering a new go-to destination for locals and out-of-town pleasure seekers alike," Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein said in a statement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Looks like it’s going to be quite small for Vegas standards. Hopefully it’s not another Lucky Dragon and won’t shut down.
