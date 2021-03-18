LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The director of the state Public Health Laboratories says almost 40% of new COVID-19 cases in Nevada are a "California variant."
When answering a question from Mineral County administrators during a state COVID-19 Task Force call on Thursday, Dr. Mark Pandori from Nevada State Public health Labs said the California variant is now considered a "variant of concern" by the Centers for Disease Control.
"The so-called 'California variant' has been added to the CDC's list of variants of concern. So it is now listed along with the UK variant," Pandori said. "Mineral County sees quite a lot of the California variant as well, but so does the entire state of Nevada as well. That's making up almost 40% of our positives at this time.
