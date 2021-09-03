LAS VEGAs (FOX5) -- For only the second time in history, a California Condor successfully fledged from a nest in Zion National Park.
Condor #1111 made the first flight on August 28. Its also the sibling of the first condor to fledge in the park since 2019.
Their mother hatched in 2006 at the San Diego Zoo and their father hatched in 2009 in Boise. Both were released at the Vermilion Cliffs in Arizona.
This condor was able to leave the nest at about four and half months, even though it usually takes condors six months to fledge.
After flying for the first time, condors will depend on their parents for another year on average.
Adult condors spend so much time caring for their young. Wild condor pairs normally produce one egg every other year.
In 1982, there were only 22 California condors in the world. The population has grown to more than 500 with 103 of those currently flying in Arizona and Utah.
