LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two men from California appeared in federal court last week to face charges for allegedly moving 100 lbs. of methamphetamine and weapons to Las Vegas.
According to the criminal complaint, Huy Ngoc Tran, AKA “Tony,” 37, and Sinh Van Tran, AKA “Paul,” 34, from Riverside, California were arrested in a parking lot of a Las Vegas casino on Oct. 14. The brothers allegedly agreed to deliver the drugs for $300,000, along with some weapons.
Law enforcement searched the Trans' vehicle and found the 100 lbs. of meth, an AR-15 style rifle, a Norinco SKS rifle with a sling and bayonet, a scoped Ruger Mini-14 and a double barrel 12-gauge shotgun.
The Trans could each face maximum of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine. They are due back in federal court on Oct. 30.
