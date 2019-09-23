LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A California-based landlord and a Las Vegas contractor were indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday for violations of the Clean Air act relating to a downtown Las Vegas apartment.
The indictment charges two men with six counts of Clean Air act violations by "failing to remediate and remove asbestos" from an apartment complex before renovating it. The indictment alleges they endangered the health of tenants who lived there.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said Bobby Babak Khalili, 52, and his family owned the 16-unit 11th & Bonneville Apartments, at 601 S. 11th Street in 2016.
The indictment lists several of Khalili's aliases, including Robert Khalili, Steve Goldberg, Robert Rothstein, Jamie Rosen and David Morgan.
On March 30 of that year, Clark County inspectors reportedly saw a 40-cubic yard dumpster with regulated asbestos-containing material (RACM) at the apartments. They then documented debris and residue in several units and in common areas.
Asbestos is known to cause life-threatening illnesses.
Khalili and a Las Vegas contractor identified in court documents as Gonzalo Aguilar Doblado failed to inspect the apartments and remove RACM from the property before starting renovation, the indictment alleges.
During the renovation, eight of the units were occupied. The indictment says the two men failed to provide written notice to the EPA and Clark County before removal and renovation, then after its removal, improperly handled the RACM.
“Landlords must maintain their rental properties in a habitable condition and provide a safe place for tenants to reside–free from dangerous environmental toxins,” said United States Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada in the press release.
If found guilty, both men face five years in prison and a fine of $250,000 on each count.
