LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's most Instagrammable restaurant has expanded to Henderson.

Cafe Lola, which opened its first location in Summerlin in May 2017, serves up camera-ready dishes ranging from cupcake lattes to the Berry Delicious toast. On Feb. 1, the eatery will also launch a 24-karat gold omelet served with black truffles shaved tableside. 

The eatery was named the most Instagrammable restaurant in Nevada by Food Network.

Cafe Lola's new Henderson spot is located at 10075 South Eastern, Suite 109. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.