LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's most Instagrammable restaurant has expanded to Henderson.
Cafe Lola, which opened its first location in Summerlin in May 2017, serves up camera-ready dishes ranging from cupcake lattes to the Berry Delicious toast. On Feb. 1, the eatery will also launch a 24-karat gold omelet served with black truffles shaved tableside.
Not your every day café 😍 Introducing our 24 Karat Gold Omelet served with black truffles shaved tableside & a side of 24K gold strawberries. Were you one of the lucky ones to try this today?! If not, it’s coming back Feb 1, so mark your calendars! #brunchatlola #cafelola #ilovecafelola #happynewyear
The eatery was named the most Instagrammable restaurant in Nevada by Food Network.
Cafe Lola's new Henderson spot is located at 10075 South Eastern, Suite 109.
