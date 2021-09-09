LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Sportsbook is rolling out a new way for football fans to bet on games ahead of the 2021 season.
The Caesars Sportsbook $25 Million Parlay Card was announced Thursday. The card is just $10 to play and requires a perfect 25-for-25 parlay to win the jackpot. It's the largest payout in U.S. sports betting history.
The card will be available each week of the NFL regular season and can be played up until the first kickoff on Sundays. All point spreads are available on the card, as well as selected totals.
The $25 Million NFL Parlay Card is available at Caesars Sportsbook locations in Nevada and on the Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill Nevada app.
