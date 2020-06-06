LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Caesars Palace guest hit the casino's first jackpot since reopening on Thursday.
A gambler from Los Angeles hit a major progressive jackpot the night of Friday, June 5 for $670,637 on Let It Ride, according to the property.
Caesars said the guest wanted to remain anonymous.
