caesars outage

The lights are dim as the ballroom inside the Caesars Palace faces electrical issues on Election Day. 

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A partial power outage at a Caesars Palace hotel and casino ballroom left an election night event in the dark Tuesday evening.

According to a Caesars Palace representative, the outage happened just before 5 p.m. and stemmed from an electrical issue. The power was expected to be fully restored around 6 p.m.

The Nevada State Democratic Party hosted a watch party centered on the democratic candidates on the ballot.

No further details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

