LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A partial power outage at a Caesars Palace hotel and casino ballroom left an election night event in the dark Tuesday evening.
According to a Caesars Palace representative, the outage happened just before 5 p.m. and stemmed from an electrical issue. The power was expected to be fully restored around 6 p.m.
Power outage at NV Dems headquarters at @CaesarsPalace @FOX5Vegas #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/eYnjCtmXHl— Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) November 7, 2018
The Nevada State Democratic Party hosted a watch party centered on the democratic candidates on the ballot.
No further details were immediately released.
