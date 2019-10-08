It will soon cost you a little more to stay at three Caesars Entertainment hotels in Las Vegas.
Starting Tuesday, Oct. 15, Caesars Entertainment will increase the cost of resort fees at three hotels: Caesars Palace, Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and the Rio, a representative for the company said in a statement.
Resort fees at Caesars Palace and Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace will increase from $44.21 to $51.02 per night, inclusive of tax. The Rio will increase from $36.28 per night to $39.68 per night, inclusive of tax.
Resort fees at all other Caesars Entertainment properties will remain the same. Caesars Rewards Diamond and Seven Star guests are exempt from resort fees.
According to Caesars Entertainment, "Resort fees encompass in-room Wi-Fi for two devices per day at the premium Wi-Fi speed of 20 mbps, fitness center passes for two guests per day (for those properties with a fitness center) and all local calls."
