LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment has sold its Bally's brand, according to a news release from the company buying it.
Twin River Worldwide Holdings announced the acquisition Tuesday. The move allows Twin River to use the name for its Atlantic City property and rebrand "virtually all" of its properties under the Bally's name.
Bally's won't be leaving Las Vegas, however. The deal allows for Caesars to use the Bally's brand at the Bally's Las Vegas Hotel & Casino through a "perpetual license."
“We expect that Twin River’s efforts to enhance the Bally’s brand across the United States will raise visibility for Bally’s Las Vegas," a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson said in a statement.
Financial details were not disclosed.
Twin River owns nine casinos across the U.S., including three in Colorado, two in Rhode Island and two in Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.