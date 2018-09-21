LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment announced all of their U.S. locations will begin offering sustainable options for single-use straws instead of plastic straws.
Caesars began phasing out single-use plastic straws and stirrers in July 2018 and moved to a "upon request policy," the company said. Straws are provided only when requested or when necessary with beverages such as frozen drinks and boba teas.
According to the company, some Caesars locations have already introduced sustainable alternatives for single-use plastic straws and stirrers. These alternatives include bamboo straws and stirrers, metal reusable straws and paper straws. Caesars said edible straws may become another option in the future.
Currently, the single-use plastic straw ban is only in the U.S., but the company hopes to expand it globally, Caesars Entertainment said.
The company said their hope is to eliminate 200 million single-use plastic straws per year.
