LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment has a new CEO.
The company announced Tuesday morning its board of directors has chosen Anthony "Tony" Rodio as Caesars' new chief executive officer. He replaces Mark Frissora.
Rodio, 60, has more than 37 years of experience in the casino industry and has been CEO of Affinity Gaming since October 2018, according to a Caesars news release. Before moving to Affinity, he served as president and CEO of Tropicana Entertainment for m ore than 7 years. He has also served on the boards of organizations such as Atlantic City Alliance, United Way of Atlantic County, the Casino Associations of New Jersey and Indiana, AtlantiCare Charitable Foundation, and the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming Hospitality & Tourism.
He has an MBA from Monmouth University and B.S. degree from Rider University, the release said.
"I have long admired Caesars and am optimistic about the company's future prospects," Rodio said in the release. "Our industry is going through a time of transition and opportunity and I look forward to leading Caesars' exceptional team through the company's next phase of growth, innovation and value creation."
Rodio is expected to transition to Caesars within 30 days.
