LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resort fees are increasing at four Caesars Entertainment properties on the Las Vegas Strip.
Beginning Tuesday, March 3, resort fees will increase at Bally's Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, The Linq Hotel and Harrah's Las Vegas, according to Caesars Entertainment.
The fees will cost $37 per night plus tax ($41.94 inclusive of tax).
The resort fees are currently $35, the company said.
All other Caesars Entertainment resorts in Las Vegas will remain the same, a spokesperson said in an email. Caesars Rewards Diamond and Seven Star guests are exempt from resort fees.
According to Caesars Entertainment, "resort fees encompass in-room Wifi for two devices per day at the premium Wi-Fi speed of 20 mbps, fitness center passes for two guests per day (for those properties with a fitness center) and all local calls."
