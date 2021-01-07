LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment is hosting an online hiring event Friday as the company gears up for the upcoming pool season.
The company notes that with eight Las Vegas resorts seeking new team members, hundreds of positions are available for the duration of the 2021 pool season.
Over 200 lifeguard jobs are available. The minimum age for applicants is 16 years old at all properties with the exception of Caesars Palace, where the minimum age requirement is 18 years old, according to the company.
As part of the 2021 Virtual Summer Pool Hiring Event, Caesars said that applicant Zoom interviews will take place Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in 15-minute blocks. Hiring will be done on the spot, the company said.
Applications must be completed in advance at caesars.com/careers. Once applicants apply online, they will receive an invitation with further instructions to attend the virtual event.
Separate events will be held by each resort for other poolside positions, including GO POOL, the 21+ pool at Flamingo Las Vegas, according to Caesars. GO POOL will be hiring up to 70 new positions including cocktail servers, food runners, cabana hosts and VIP hosts for the 2021 pool season. Interviews will take place Jan. 11 – 12. Applications for all GO POOL positions are currently available at caesars.com/careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.