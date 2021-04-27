LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment announced this week that it has donated $3.1 million to nonprofit organizations throughout Southern Nevada through funds collected from the company's paid-parking garages.
According to a news release, the funds will go towards nine organizations in the valley.
"The majority of the funding will alleviate critical food and shelter needs, including major gifts of $1 million each to St. Jude's Ranch for Children and Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada," the company said in the release.
Caesars notes that the donation will allow Catholic Charities to expand its critically important Meals on Wheels food delivery service and renovate its emergency homeless shelter. At St. Jude's Ranch for Children, the funds will be used to help build the organization's first-of-its-kind therapeutic residential center for child victims of sex trafficking.
Organizations receiving funding include:
- Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada – $1 million
- St. Jude's Ranch for Children – $1 million
- Clean the World – $300,000
- Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health – $200,000
- The Shade Tree of Las Vegas – $200,000
- The Goodie Two Shoes Foundation – $100,000
- Kya's Smiles Foundation – $100,000
- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation – $100,000
- Special Olympics Nevada – $100,000
The release also notes thatself-parking at Caesars' Las Vegas resorts will remain free for Nevada residents with valid identification, registered hotel guests, and Caesars Rewards loyalty members rated Platinum and above.
All other guests will be charged to self-park at Caesars Palace, Bally's Las Vegas, The Cromwell, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah's Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience and Paris Las Vegas, According to Caesars.
According to the company, all guests who enter Caesars self-parking garages are afforded a 60-minute grace period before parking rates apply. Self-parking at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino as well as Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino will remain free for all guests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.