LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment announced its plans to open the company's first non-gaming hotel in Arizona.
Caesars said on Monday it had partnered with Ambridge Hospitality for Caesars Republic Scottsdale, a four-star, 11-story hotel with 266 rooms. The new hotel will be located near the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
The hotel's design included a 7,000 square foot ballroom, a rooftop pool and bar, luxury entertainment suites, a bridal suite and a coffee shop, the company said. The rooftop pool and bar and the coffee shop will feature views of Camelback Mountain.
"Caesars Republic Scottsdale represents the introduction of a new world-class brand and further progress on our strategy to expand our non-gaming business into premier destinations," Caesars Entertainment President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Frissora, said. "This project will be our first non-gaming asset in the United States and demonstrates the global strength of the Caesars brand."
According to Caesars, the hotel will be the first of the company's Caesars Republic brand, which will be used exclusively for non-gaming properties. Caesars had also announced plans in 2018 to develop a non-gaming resort along the coast of Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico.
Groundbreaking is scheduled to take place later this year.
