LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A Las Vegas sportsbook bettor is putting green on red and orange to get into the black.
A Caesars Entertainment spokesperson said someone made a $140,000 money-line parlay to win $64,000, picking Alabama and Clemson to advance to the College Football Playoff championship game.
The Crimson Tide and Tigers met for the championships for the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Alabama was a 14-point favorite over Oklahoma and Clemson was a 13-point favorite over Notre Dame as of Friday. The bettor only needs Alabama and Clemson to win, regardless of the score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.