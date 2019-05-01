LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment announced pop-star Paula Abdul would starting her Las Vegas residency at the Flamingo on Aug. 13.
Abdul's residency, titled, "Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl," would include the singer dancing "her way through her biggest hits and even reveal some behind the scenes fun during 'American Idol,'" Caesars said in statement.
"It’s a real thrill to have the iconic Flamingo Las Vegas welcome me to their stage," Abdul said. "After 30 years as an entertainer, I can’t think of any better place to showcase my love for performing than Las Vegas."
Tickets for Abdul's residency were scheduled to go on sale on May 4 at 10 a.m., Caesars said. Available show dates are:
- Aug. 13, 15 -17
- Oct. 22, 24 - 26
- Nov. 26, 28 - 30
- Dec. 23- 24, 27 - 28, 31
- Jan. 1, 3 -4
Abdul's shows start at 8 p.m. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster and prices start at $69. Customers can call 702-777-2782 or 855-234-7469 to reserve tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.