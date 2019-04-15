LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Don't stop believin'! Caesars Entertainment said Journey will be performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace October 9 to 26.
The band is scheduled to have nine shows at The Colosseum, Caesars said. The show dates include Oct. 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26.
Tickets for the shows will go on sale on April 19 at 10 a.m.
Ticket prices start at $69 on Ticketmaster, plus fees and taxes, Caesars said. Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at The Coloseeum box office.
