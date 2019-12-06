LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Popular Southern California-based eatery 85°C Bakery Cafe has opened its first location in Las Vegas.
The new eatery, which serves coffee and various bakery items, is located in the Shanghai Plaza, 4258 Spring Mountain Rd. #103.
85°C is celebrating its grand opening with special giveaways throughout the weekend.
Founded in 2008 with its first location in Irvine, California, 85°C now has over 1,000 eateries worldwide.
