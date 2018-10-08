LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Aaron Camacho said he never thought he'd have to speak to someone who he thought was dying. On Sunday morning, he did.

"I said, 'Hang on buddy, help is on the way,'" Camacho said.

He said those words to a man who was lying motionless on Las Vegas Boulevard, just south of Sahara Avenue.

"I didn't see breathing, I didn't hear any noises," he said.

On Sunday morning, at around 7:00 a.m., Camacho said went for a run near the SLS Las Vegas and Hitlon Grand Vacation hotels, when he heard commotion near the Hilton.

"As I got closer, he was jumping on the vehicle," Camacho said. "He looked me dead in the face and said, 'She has my necklace, I just want my necklace.'"

Camacho added the woman was trying to get into the passenger side of a white Mercedes-Benz.

"She got in then he jumped in half his body," he said. "I heard the driver rev the engine and that's when she took off."

According to Camacho, he watched as the man's body hung halfway out the car. He estimated the Mercedes was going at least 45 miles per hour down Las Vegas Boulevard.

"I broke into a dead sprint after the car," Camacho said. "I turned around and said, 'Someone call 911!'"

Along Las Vegas Boulevard, spray paint was still visible as of Monday morning, indicating where articles of clothing and items dropped as the victim was dragged.

"I've seen road rash, but nothing like that," Camacho said.

Camacho said he was afraid to touch the victim because he didn't know how bad the injuries were. He said he just directed traffic around his body and tried to talk to the man. He also worked with police and gave them a description of the car and two women he said were in the car.

"I'm positive it was two women," Camacho added. "I saw a female in the driver seat."

Camacho said what he saw Sunday morning has been replaying in his head, and he's hoping the last thing he said to the victim ends up being true.

"The last thing I remember saying is, 'Don't worry about anything. You're going to be okay.'"

The victim was taken to University Medical Center Trauma in critical condition. On Monday, Las Vegas police said homicide detectives had taken over the case, but reported the man is still at the hospital.

The car and the people involved have not been located.

Camacho described the suspects as two African American women. He said the driver was skinny with dyed blond hair and that the woman who allegedly stole the necklace was also thin with black curly hair.

Camacho said he posted about what happened on Facebook and he heard from multiple people who knew the victim. Camacho added he was told the victim is named Daniel and is from Sweden. Friends told Camacho Daniel was just in town for the fight.