LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man wrestled bags of groceries from a reported shoplifter at Smith's grocery store off Decatur and Desert Inn.
On Wednesday afternoon, around 1p.m. Elizabeth McKenna was waiting in her car as her husband went into Smith's to grab a few things for Thanksgiving.
She heard a commotion outside and thought it was a fight.
"This one lady in a wheelchair comes up to me and she says, see that guy -- and he was walking away -- he tried to take packages out without paying for them. And that gentleman stepped in and helped out," McKenna said.
That gentleman was surrounded by three Smith's employees that were thanking him for stopping the shoplifter. McKenna thought it was brave, and wanted to thank him too.
“Because we don’t see too much of that. People stepping up and helping the community. Because I’m tired of seeing all those smash and grabs. And you see everybody helpless," McKenna said.
McKenna asked for his name and if she could take a photo of him. He told her his name is Bishop King and that he's a former Navy Seal. He was happy to help.
“I said well let me shake your hand thank you for doing that for us I said because we need more like you in this world," McKenna said.
McKenna said the shoplifter was wearing a wig and just walked away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.