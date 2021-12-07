LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Home prices in the Las Vegas Valley continue to set records, putting prospective homebuyers in a tricky position.
The average price of a single family home in Southern Nevada last month was $420,000, according to Las Vegas Realtors.
Now some prospective home buyers are asking whether it's wise to buy their dream home now or to wait.
Las Vegas resident Christopher Burbano is one of those people. He said Tuesday that his rent is going up drastically, and now he said he is considering buying a home.
"Just got an email today where they let me know it's going up $525," said Burbano, who lives in a three bedroom home in the northwest valley. "Why pay that much when a house payment is right around that?"
Today's hot housing market is no walk in the park. It can be tough to navigate, especially for first-time homebuyers.
"The sticker shock is probably the biggest thing," said Aldo Martinez, president of Las Vegas Realtors. "They're thinking of how much they're going to be paying for the house. The next thing is, there's a lot of competition for those available homes."
It's a seller's market, and buyers are competing like they've never had to before, Martinez said. He added that many are revising their ideal vision of a home so that they can afford to buy.
"Where people would want to have a single-family detached home, the condo options are starting to look okay," Martinez said.
The hot market in Las Vegas is a symptom of high demand, low supply and a higher than usual number of out-of-state buyers.
"And now we've got supply chain issues, where you can't get supplies in here to build a home," Martinez said.
He said it is likely still going to be tough to buy a home in coming years. However, the silver lining to buying right now, Martinez said, are the low interest rates.
"Still the lowest interest rates that we've seen in my lifetime," said Martinez.
This means you could pay less per month in mortgage than you might initially think.
"I tell homeowners, 'Buy now, don't wait, because if it goes up to 4% increase, then only 30% of your payment goes to principal reduction, and you buy less home," Martinez said.
Plus, if your home keeps appreciating in value, you absorb that wealth rather than a landlord. "Rents are continuing to go up. It is cheaper to own than it is to rent," said Martinez.
