LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to speak at Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas next month.
He's scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m., according to CES.
“We are thrilled to welcome Secretary Buttigieg to CES,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA, in a written release. “We look forward to discussing how innovation and technology will help create a safer, more environmentally friendly and accessible transportation future.”
The automotive sector is tracking record growth at CES with over 200 companies from the transportation and vehicle technology industry represented, including BMW, Daimler AG, Fisker, Hyundai Motor Company, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Stellantis, Waymo and more. Additionally, General Motors will share its vision for mass adoption of electric vehicles and the Indy Autonomous Challenge, a first-of-its-kind autonomous passing race, will take place at CES.
CES 2022 will convene Jan. 5 through 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.