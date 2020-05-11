HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Many shops and restaurants at the District at Green Valley are welcoming back customers. But not every business is ready to open.
“The bar would be the first place people we would go,” The Local owner Chris Connors said. He showed FOX5 some of the changes he’s made to follow the state and CDC’s guidelines.
“There was some anxiety, I would compare it to opening a new restaurant,” he said. “I didn’t get a whole lot of sleep once we made that decision to reopen. We did deep cleanings throughout while we were closed.”
He opened his doors again on Mother’s Day weekend.
“We were busy!” Connors said. “A lot of people came in to support. They were mostly regulars.”
Along with Plexiglas barriers and paper menus, Connors said the biggest change is the seating. No more parties of six or more.
“Five is okay, but I’m reluctant to even do five right now,” Connors said. “We’re keeping capacity to 15 people, so not a lot of people. They’re going to get great service.”
Connors also owns Me Gusta Tacos across the way. He said both businesses took a big hit being closed most of spring.
“March and April, those are the busiest months out of the year for the District and District businesses,” he said. “The weather is great. People are out and about so that really hurt us.”
While local shops reopened, many national brands decided to stay closed.
“It’s nice to just walk the cobblestone again,” Stefano Retis said. “We came here just to get a little sense of normalcy. We’ve been inside a long time. Celebrate where we can, get some food.”
Both business owners and customers noticed how empty it was, even for a Monday.
“It’s a little eerie, it’s it?” Retis said. “It’s nice to see other people who aren’t your family.”
“It’s kind of still a surreal feeling to come out and try to return back to normal, but I think people are following instructions as best as they can,” Chris Paper said.
When it comes to a new normal and what that will look like, Connors said safety comes first so he’s letting customers take the lead.
“Still, we’re a lot of carry out and to-go,” Connors said. “Some people are dining in, some are more comfortable to-go, and we’ll take the business any way we can get it.”
